Q1 2022 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for listening in. Today, I will give the business overview and then Peter StrÃ¶mberg, the CIO of Avanza, will give a short introduction, a little bit to some IT questions that we are highlighting today. and then I will turn over to Anna, CFO, to go through the numbers.



If you look at the first quarter, it's, of course, a difficult quarter in many ways. It's overshadowed by the horrible invasion from Russia to Ukraine, and I think that's affected all our sentiments. We have seen volatile markets, we have seen less activity. So the macro environment has not, in any way, been very favorable for Avanza. At the same time, looking at the performance for the first quarter, I still think we have proven the point that