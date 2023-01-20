Q4 2022 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Okay. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for listening in. I'm going to start with a business update around the quarter, and then Anna will take the financials. Looking at 2022 as a full year, of course, it was a very difficult year given the macro circumstances that we encountered during the year. So the net inflows amounted to SEK 24 billion. In the fourth quarter, we had some one-offs from a negative perspective. We sold the pension portfolio, which we are not actively in. And also, we saw that some larger clients took cash and deposited at other places where they get more interest.



Speaking to those clients, we are quite