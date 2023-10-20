Q3 2023 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rikard Josefson.



Rikard Josefson -



Good morning, everybody. It's time for the Q3 results and I will start with the business update. Of course the third quarter as previous quarters has been in a tough macro environment, a challenging time for the households. And at the same time, we see good net interest to the platform and we can see that our customers are net buyers of funds and equities. So there's still a majority of our customers on the buy side. And also as we're showing here is that the share of liquidity is very, very stable and that we have been quite successful with our savings account and we still see that the liquidity is not going up. So the customers are more or less invested in the same level as they were previously. Of course, as I always say, net inflows