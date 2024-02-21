Feb 21, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for being here. It's my pleasure to have up next Gates Industrial. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer. We'll go straight into Q&A. Thanks very much, Ivo, for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystFirst question, I suppose, you've gotten a fairly cautious or what have you, revenue guide for this year, sales down low single digits. Maybe talk through some of the bigger headwinds there? And to what extent you can tell if it's destocking or final demand? And is that even a useful distinction to draw?- Gates Industrial Corporation plc - CEO & DirectorYes. No, I think that you're right. What I would start with is that we have taken a pragmatic view of 2024. We do see that some of our end markets have slowed down. So end markets like ag, as an example, pretty well documented sort of challenges here. We anticipate