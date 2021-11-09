Half Year 2022 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Renewi's first half year presentation. I'm excited to be here today together with Toby, and we'll take you through the presentation.



First, I'll start with an update on our overall results, giving you some highlights, after which Toby will go through the details, financial performance, both total company as well as divisions. And then I'll come back to talk to you about our strategy and the execution of that strategy as we move forward. So with the agenda today, we move from the agenda on to the first part. You can ask questions at the end of the presentation, as we normally do.



Let's first start with the first half performance. As you can see, a strong performance in rapidly evolving markets. Let's take a look at some of the highlights. In the first 6 months of financial year '22, we saw a strong performance across the board. First of all, our revenue increased 11%, driven by strong volume recovery from last year, specifically in Belgium, where we saw the Corona impact heavier than in the Netherlands, and that