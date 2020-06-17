CareDx Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 2020 CareDx Inc. Annual Stockholder Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Maag - CareDx, Inc - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A special shout out to Chris Cournoyer from our Board of Directors who is on the call this morning as well. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CareDx. I'm Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO of CareDx. I'm pleased to conduct our annual meeting virtually via the Internet. At this time, I call the meeting to order. The company's Board of Directors has appointed me to act as Chairman of this Meeting. Jeff Hartlin of Paul Hastings, the company's outside counsel, will act as secretary of this meeting. I would like to introduce Mrs. Valerie Vasquez, a partner with Deloitte, our independent registered public accounting firm. During the question-and-answer period at the end of today's session, Mr. Vasquez will