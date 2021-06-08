Jun 08, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT
Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Welcome everybody. It's Matt Sykes, life sciences tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs and I have the pleasure of welcoming CareDx today. We have Reg Seeto, the Chief Executive Officer; and Ankur Dhingra, the Chief Financial Officer. Reg, Ankur, thanks for being here. Appreciate it.
Ankur Dhingra - CareDx, Inc - CFO
Pleasure to be here, Matt.
Reginald Seeto - CareDx, Inc - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much.
Questions and Answers:Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
No problem. Maybe we could just start out and I'll kind of let you guys set the stage a little bit. You've had a couple of announcements in the last couple of days, some pretty exciting stuff. So maybe talk a little bit about that, the recent quarter and just kind of some of the key drivers that investors should be looking for over the course