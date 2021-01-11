Jan 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Tycho W. Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. I'm Tycho Peterson from the life science team. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this morning 10x Genomics. Just a quick reminder, there is a submit question function on the website if people want to have questions asked during the breakup.



And with that, let me turn it over to Serge.



Serge Saxonov - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Let's start with the slides. Thanks, Tycho. Hello, everyone. Let's go to the next slide. Before I move forward with the presentation, I wanted to invite your attention to our safe harbor statement on Slide 2 and to visit our website for additional disclosures regarding any forward-looking statements that are made during the presentation today.



Next slide. Last year, again, the company had very strong performance and execution. Our revenues recovered strongly after dropping precipitously because of the pandemic. Our