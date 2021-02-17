Q4 2020 10X Genomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 10x Genomics Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker today, Ms. Cassie Corneau, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.



Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager, IR & Strategic Finance



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected]. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company's website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties