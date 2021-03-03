Mar 03, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Hi everybody. It's Doug Schenkel from the Cowen life science and diagnostic tools team. It's my pleasure to welcome 3 folks from 10x Genomics to the 41st Annual Cowen Company Health Care Conference. I don't know how everybody looks on everybody else's screens, but I know who the folks are. So I can't order them in position on your screen, but we're really happy to have Serge Saxonov, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Justin McAnear, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Crutchfield, the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Gentlemen, thanks for taking the time and joining us today.



Serge Saxonov - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us, Doug.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo I think most people on the line know 10x at a high level. I think it's fair to say 10x Genomics has