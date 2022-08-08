Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the 10x Genomics Second Quarter Earnings Call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Cassie Corneau, with Investor Relations and Strategic Finance at 10x Genomics. Thank you. You may proceed.
Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager of IR and Strategic Finance
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected]. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company's website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Q2 2022 10X Genomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...