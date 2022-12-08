10X Genomics Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager of IR and Strategic Finance



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the 10x Genomics 2022 Investor Day. We're so excited for what we have in store for you today. To everyone here in the room and everyone on the webcast, thank you for joining us. For those of you I haven't met, my name is Cassie Corneau, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance here at 10x. While I joined 10x a little over 2 years ago, I was first introduced to the team almost 4 years ago while working on the company's IPO. It was through that process that I first got to experience how different 10x is.



The company has evolved a tremendous amount since that time. but that differentiation in our innovation, our people and our scale is still at the heart of 10x today. We've built our event today to showcase this. Serge is going to kick off the day. There's no 1 better to outline the mission and vision of the company, discuss the opportunity ahead and show you how we're just getting started. Then you'll hear from Ben and Mike who will walk you through the 10x innovation engine and