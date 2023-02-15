Q4 2022 10X Genomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's 10x Genomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bethany, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Cassie Corneau with 10x Genomics. Please go ahead.



Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager of IR and Strategic Finance



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected].



An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company's website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These