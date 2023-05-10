May 10, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst
We'll kick things off. Thank you for joining us. My name is Michael Ryskin. I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team along with the other senior analyst, unseen, Derik De Bruin.
Joining us for our next session is 10x Genomics, and we're excited to host Serge Saxonov, Co-Founder and CEO; and Justin McAnear, Chief Financial Officer. Serge, Justin, thanks for coming.
Serge Saxonov - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Glad to be here.
Justin J. McAnear - 10x Genomics, Inc. - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Questions and Answers:Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Format will be the same, fireside chat. I'll poll for questions a couple of times. Don't be shy. Just raise your hand, and we'll get you in. Just to kick things off, guys