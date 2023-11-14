10X Genomics Inc at Stephens Investment Conference Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Mason Owen Carrico - Stephens Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Mason Carrico. I'm the Diagnostics and Genomics analyst at Stephens. Today, we have Justin McAnear and Cassie Corneau of 10x Genomics with us. If at any point, anyone from the audience has questions, feel free to jump in and ask away.



Questions and Answers:

- Stephens Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystBut we'll start with the quarter, beat and raised in a challenging environment. What are some of the key takeaways for investors to keep top of mind from the call?- 10x Genomics, Inc. - CFOGreat. Well, first off, thanks for inviting us today. Very happy to be here today. In thinking about Q3, you're right. It was a solid quarter. We're proud of what the team accomplished this past quarter. As far as key takeaways, here's 3 things that we'd like to convey. The first is that we saw an acceleration of Xenium this quarter. Our approach in prioritizing