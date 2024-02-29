Half Year 2024 Spur Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Valentine Nichas - Spur Corporation Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning to all our guests today, both in person and online, local and international. A warm welcome to all our franchisees international franchise partners, investors, business associates and shareholders. I would like to acknowledge our Board of Directors and our Spur Corp executives who have worked in unison to guide and inspire us to deliver the results you'll see today.



In my fourth year with the group. I would like to personally thank Mike Bosman, our main Board Chair, for his continued wisdom and direction. Mike, thanks for your astute and meaningful support on all the solutions, we consider the opportunities we explore. We are truly blessed to have you at the helm of Spur Corp.



Welcome to our most valued lady our rimco committee chair, Dr. Shirley Zinn who's also present this morning. I also welcome some newcomers to our leadership team our recently appointed Chief Information Officer, Paul Casarin, welcome Paul and our new business manager, [Irwin Cakana].



I would like to