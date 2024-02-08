Q2 2024 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Kathryn Ta - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - VP of IR



This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs regarding recent acquisitions including Cloud Light and NeoPhotonics, financial and operating results, macroeconomic trends, trends and expectations for our products and technologies, our end markets, market opportunities and customers and our