Q4 2023 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Nomad Foods fourth quarter 2023 earnings call (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Amit Sharma, Head of Investor Relations for Nomad Foods. Thank you. You may begin.



Amit Sharma Nomad Foods Ltd-Head of Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to Nomad Foods fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Amit Sharma, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Stefan Descheemaeker, our CEO and Samy Zekhout, our CFO. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the period ending December 31, 2023, that was published at approximately 6:45 AM Eastern time.



The press release and investor presentation are available on Nomad Foods website at www.nomad foods.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the company's website. This conference call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time