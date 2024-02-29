Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Nomad Foods fourth quarter 2023 earnings call (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Amit Sharma, Head of Investor Relations for Nomad Foods. Thank you. You may begin.
Amit Sharma Nomad Foods Ltd-Head of Investor Relations
Hello, and welcome to Nomad Foods fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Amit Sharma, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Stefan Descheemaeker, our CEO and Samy Zekhout, our CFO. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the period ending December 31, 2023, that was published at approximately 6:45 AM Eastern time.
The press release and investor presentation are available on Nomad Foods website at www.nomad foods.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the company's website. This conference call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time
Q4 2023 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...