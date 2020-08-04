Q2 2020 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Martin Drasch - Manz AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome also from my side to the presentation of our half year 2020 numbers. So as you maybe have seen already in our announcement, we are really happy and very proud that we can announce from our point of view, very positive half year's numbers of 2020 with the third positive quarter in a row. And this is also in this very critical and also challenging times impacted by corona, even a much more higher success, which we have achieved. And I think we will see this afterwards when we have a little more detail about our business units where I give you some insights and also some information, that our team here at Manz did a really great job in the last 6 months that make this good numbers, what we will see here afterwards