Q3 2021 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the management presentation as part of the Manz AG Capital Markets Day 2021. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for questions following the presentation.



Let me now turn the floor over to your hosts, Mr. Martin Drasch and Mr. Manfred Hochleitner.



Martin Drasch - Manz AG - CEO



Good morning, everybody. My side, I would like to warmly welcome you to our Q3 numbers reporting and as well to our Capital Markets Day. So we have here approximately 20 of your colleagues sitting with us, and we will have an interesting day afterwards with some sightseeing tour in our site in Tubingen. And afterwards, we will have some further discussions on the interesting perspectives of Manz AG.



But first of all, we will do today our Q3 numbers reporting. As you have seen, the numbers are already announced, and Manfred Hochleitner will give you now more detail on the financial part of our Q3 numbers. Thanks.



Manfred Hochleitner -