Q4 2021 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of the Manz AG regarding the full-year results 2021. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your hosts, Mr. Martin Drasch and Mr. Manfred Hochleitner.



Martin Drasch - Manz AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Also warm welcome from my side to everybody for the presentation of the day of our full-year numbers of 2021. As usual, we will lead you first through the financial figures of 2021. Afterwards, I will give you an outlook regarding the segments of the Manz AG and also outlook regarding our future perspective in the different segments and give you also some explanation to some special topics we have this year in 2021 regarding our figures.



So and then with that one, I would like to hand over to Manfred Hochleitner, who will lead you to the financial figures.



Manfred Hochleitner - Manz AG - CFO



Thank you, Martin. Also from my side, good morning to everyone who takes part in the call. Let me first lead you through the income