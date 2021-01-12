Jan 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

JosÃ©Cravo - Neinor Homes SA - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is JosÃ© Cravo and I am the Head of IR at Neinor Homes. Thanks for joining us in such a short notice in what we believe is definitely an exciting day for Neinor. As you've seen yesterday, we have announced the absorption of Quabit.



And during today's webcast, we will cover the transaction rationale where we will explain the key aspects of the transaction. Then we will provide an overview of Quabit and show how Neinor pro forma will look like. And lastly, we will finish with key takeaways and address any questions you may have. Now over to our CEO, Borja GarcÃ­a-Egotxeaga.



Borja GarcÃ­a-Egotxeaga - Neinor Homes SA - CEO



Thank you, JosÃ©. Before jumping into the presentation, please let me give you some initial remarks. It's been almost two years since I took over the role of CEO of the Company. Our focus has been to deliver in everything we committed. And it's been two years of exceptional performance.



Bear in mind that