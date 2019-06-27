Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeremy Max Levin - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Okay. Are we ready? Perfect. So ladies and gentlemen, it's 12:00. I'd like to thank you, first of all. Welcome to Ovid's first-ever R&D day. We're incredibly excited to be doing this with you today.



So first time Ovid has done this, but you'll see as we go through the presentation, this is a pivotal day for us.



I'd like to welcome those on webcast. I know there are many of you there and I really appreciate you joining. All the families of those with Angelman's and other disorders, we know you're there and thank you very much for coming. We've heard the messages from you. We're here for you. And for those of you who've chosen to spend your morning with us, I hope the food is good. I hope you're enjoying it. And I hope that at the end of the day, the intellectual food and the investment opportunity that you see in front of you is something that you'll truly appreciate.



I have to alert you to the fact that we, of course, have our disclaimers and forward-looking statements, which are before you. I leave it to the