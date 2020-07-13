Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2020 / 12:15PM GMT

Earlier this morning, Ovid announced an exclusive license agreement with Angelini Pharma to develop and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome in Europe. The press release can be found on Ovid's website at www.ovidrx.com.



Joining me on the call this morning are Dr. Jeremy Levin, Ovid's Chairman and Chief