Mar 03, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Ovid Therapeutics Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this event is being recorded. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by going to the Investors section of Ovid's website. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dawn Schottlandt, Argot Partners. Please go ahead.
Dawn Schottlandt - Argot Partners, LLC - SVP
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss the royalty license and termination agreement for OV935 announced earlier with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid; Dr. Amit Rakhit, President and Chief Medical Officer; Jeff Rona, Chief Business Officer; and Jason Tardio, Chief Commercial Officer.
As a reminder, during today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements. Various remarks that we make during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes
Ovid Therapeutics Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to Discuss Strategic Transaction Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...