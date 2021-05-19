May 19, 2021 / 01:10PM GMT
Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst
Good morning, everyone. I'm Brian Abrahams, senior biotech analyst here at RBC Capital Markets, and welcome again to day 2 of our healthcare conference.
Our next presenting company is Ovid Therapeutics, represented by their CEO and Chairman of the Board, Jeremy Levin. Jeremy thanks again for joining us.
Jeremy Max Levin - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Brian, thanks a lot. Pleasure being here with you. Nice to see you at least on video. It'd be fun to see you face to face.
Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst
Sure, would, hopefully soon.
Questions and Answers:Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst
So a lot going on at Ovid these days. You recently closed your amended deal with Takeda. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about that and