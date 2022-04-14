Apr 14, 2022 / 04:45PM GMT
Ami Fadia - Needham & Company - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the next session here with Ovid Therapeutics. I'm Ami Fadia; I cover neuroscience and (inaudible) oncology here at Needham. And it's my pleasure to be hosting Chairman and CEO of the company, Jeremy Levin. Jeremy, thanks for taking the time to speak with us today and I will turn it over to you just in a second. (Conference Instructions). And with that, Jeremy, over to you.
Jeremy Levin - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Ami. Great to be with you, everybody, and first time at the Needham conference; really proud to be here. And hopefully I'll show you a really great company. So, as we go through this, let me just start by saying that, of course, we have a company that is public, so I'd like you just to take note of the forward-looking statements. That being said, let's move on with that and now take a look at what really is the engine driving Ovid.
The engine driving Ovid is people. We have a company which is focused only in epilepsies and only on very
Ovid Therapeutics Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Apr 14, 2022 / 04:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...