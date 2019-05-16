Berry Petroleum Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Arthur T. Smith - Berry Petroleum Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Great. I'm Trem Smith, CEO of Berry Petroleum. I've met most of you. Really appreciate you coming out today. And I'd also like to thank those on the webcast for joining us for our 2019 Analyst Investor Day here in New York in, what is it, May 16. So it's been a busy couple of weeks for us. We had our earnings call last week. Recently completed our board meeting, which included our first Annual Shareholder Meeting as a public company.



Many of you remember we went public last July. So we're up and running. And today is a good day to revisit Berry, and we'll talk at length about what we are? Who we are? And how we operate? And why we do what we do, which is important?



On the agenda today, I believe everybody -- do I do this? On the agenda today, you've got this in your book. I'm going to talk a little bit about why we have the agenda in the order we have it? But I'll do that as I go through my brief presentation.



With me on the -- up here today, we have the executive team, Kurt Neher, EVP of Business