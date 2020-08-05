Q2 2020 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Berry Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Todd Crabtree, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Brandy, and welcome to everyone this morning. hank you for joining us for Berry's Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference. Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2020 second quarter results and our continued response to the financial and operating uncertainties caused by COVID-19. Addressing these and other issues this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Gary Grove, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Trem will discuss Berry's continued response to these unprecedented times and the company's plans for