Q1 2021 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Berry Corporation Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Crabtree, Manager of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Brandy, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting full first quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Fernando Araujo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Trem will discuss our first quarter performance as well as our expectations for the remainder of 2021. Fernando and then Cary will share further details on how we are addressing the operational and financial aspects of