Aug 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Berry Corporation's Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dani Hunter, General Counsel. You may begin.
Danielle Hunter - Berry Corporation - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Berry's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting the second quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Fernando Araujo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Terry Bates, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.
Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release. The release in today
Q2 2022 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...