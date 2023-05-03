Q1 2023 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Berry Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would like to now turn the conference over to your host, Todd Crabtree, Investor Relations. Todd, please go ahead.



Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Eric, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Berry's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2023 first quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning. The release and today's discussion contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ