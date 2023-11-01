Q3 2023 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast.



Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2023 third quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning. The release and today's discussion contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that