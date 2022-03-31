Mar 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Min Ning

Legend Holdings Corporation - Executive Chairman

* Peng Li

Legend Holdings Corporation - CEO & Executive Director

* Wang Wei;Assistant President and Board Secretary



Unidentified Company Representative -



Analysts and investors, good afternoon. I'm [Jah Wichard]. It's my great honor to represent Legend Holdings to welcome you to the live broadcast of today's Annual Results Conference.



Thank you very much for your continued support and attention to Legend Holdings. We believe that in the near future after the pandemic, we can have more offline communication with our investors.



Before we begin our conference, please allow me to first introduce the management representatives of the company who are present today. They are Mr. Ning Min, Chairman and Executive Director of Legend Holdings; Mr. Li Peng, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. [Yang Qiuyan]