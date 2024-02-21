Feb 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So please join me in thanking PepsiCo for fortifying us with snacks and drinks today. I did a check a little bit earlier. And based on the traffic, it's likely to be wallet less. So thanks, Pepsi.



I'm pleased to introduce PepsiCo, one of the world's largest Convenient Food and Beverage companies with more than $90 billion in revenue. Joining us today are CEO, Ramon Laguarta; and CFO, Jamie Caulfield. Together, Ramon and Jamie have nearly 60 years combined experience at PepsiCo, with a range of experiences from sales and marketing, to operations, to finance. Since Ramon took over as CEO in 2018, the company embraced its strategy to increase investment and accelerate growth. The result has been strong performance in the most recent years. Ramon, I'm going to turn it to you so we can have a discussion on PepsiCo.



Ramon Luis Laguarta - PepsiCo, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Great. Thank you, [Bryan], for the kind words, and good morning, everybody. It's always fun to be in Florida when you live in the Northeast in the month of February. So it's