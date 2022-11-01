Q3 2022 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Matts Johansen - Aker BioMarine ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Aker BioMarine's third-quarter results, where myself and CFO, Katrine Klaveness, will take you through the highlights and the key numbers from the quarter. After the presentation, we will host a Q&A session, and you can already now start to type in your questions to [email protected].



For the third quarter, Aker BioMarine delivered 10% growth on revenue and 28% growth on EBITDA. And for the second quarter in a row, we delivered black numbers on the bottom line with $5 million of net profit. We had a particularly strong harvesting quarter in the third quarter; and year to date, we have produced more than 50,000 tons of product, which is 23% more than what we have done at the same time last year.



On the sales side, we have growth across all segments, from Superba to qrill and in brands. And also in the third quarter, we signed the first commercial agreement for our new innovation Lysoveta, the new molecule that takes omega-3s across the blood brain barrier.



When we look at revenues, the