Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance Alongside Earnings

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 10.6% year-over-year, reaching $324.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin Improvement: Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 50.4% in Q4 from 49.5% in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income for Q4 was $27.6 million, with non-GAAP net income at $47.2 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated approximately $55 million in Q4, contributing to over $110 million for the full year.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: Projected revenue growth of 4%-5% and non-GAAP EPS increase of 9%-11%.
  • Liquidity Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $587.0 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI, Financial), a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its medical devices used in various interventional procedures, reported a significant 10.6% increase in revenue for the quarter, amounting to $324.5 million. This growth was underpinned by a solid performance in the Cardiovascular segment, which constitutes the majority of the company's revenue.

Merit Medical Systems Inc's non-GAAP gross margin also saw an improvement, rising to 50.4% in the fourth quarter from 49.5% in the prior year period. This margin expansion reflects the company's ability to manage costs effectively while scaling its operations. The GAAP net income for the quarter was reported at $27.6 million, or $0.47 per share, a decrease from $33.4 million, or $0.58 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, on a non-GAAP basis, net income increased slightly to $47.2 million, or $0.81 per share, from $46.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Merit Medical Systems Inc's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the context of the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, where innovation, efficient production, and market expansion are key drivers of success. The company's ability to generate strong free cash flow, amounting to approximately $55 million in the fourth quarter and over $110 million for the full year, positions it well for future investments and debt management.

1763497369288208384.png

Financial Position and Future Outlook

The company's balance sheet reflects a robust liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents of $587.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $58.4 million at the end of 2022. Total debt obligations stood at $846.6 million, with available borrowing capacity of approximately $626 million. This financial stability is crucial for Merit Medical Systems Inc as it continues to invest in growth and navigate the competitive landscape of the healthcare technology market.

Looking ahead, Merit Medical Systems Inc has issued guidance for fiscal year 2024, projecting revenue to be between $1.312 billion and $1.325 billion, which would represent a 4% to 5% increase year-over-year. The company also anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $3.28 to $3.35, marking a 9% to 11% rise from the previous year. This guidance reflects management's confidence in the company's continued strong execution and ability to achieve stable growth and improved profitability.

In summary, Merit Medical Systems Inc's latest earnings report showcases a company that is not only growing its top line but also improving its profitability margins and generating significant free cash flow. These financial metrics are critical for value investors looking for companies with sustainable business models and the potential for long-term growth. The company's forward-looking guidance suggests that this positive trajectory is expected to continue, making Merit Medical Systems Inc a noteworthy company for potential investors to consider.

For a more detailed analysis of Merit Medical Systems Inc's financial performance and future prospects, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Merit Medical Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.