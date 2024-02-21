Feb 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Consumer Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks again for joining us today. So it's my pleasure to welcome Philip Morris International back to CAGNY this year and we have Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer joining us; Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer; Stacey Kennedy, who's the President of Americas and CEO of PMI U.S. business; and then Stefano Volpetti, President, Smoke-Free Inhaled Products and Chief Consumer Officer. So please join me in thanking Philip Morris for their continued support for the conference including their sponsorship of tonight's dinner.



Now it's been an exciting time for Philip Morris as the company continues to make strong progress on its smoke-free transformation with over 35% of its revenues now coming from reduced-risk products despite a challenging consumer and geopolitical environment, PM's twin engines of growth, IQOS and ZYN, continue to gain traction, fueled by the enormous compounding effect of new user acquisition, strong innovation and a powerful digital