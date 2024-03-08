B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Upcoming Dividend

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BOLSY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2024-04-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao Do?

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is a financial market exchange, pivotal to the Brazilian financial market infrastructure. It offers a suite of services, including trading, clearing, and other post-trade services, which are foundational to the operation of capital markets. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao leverages advanced technology to facilitate transactions across a diverse range of securities, foreign exchange, and custody services, positioning it as a key player in the financial ecosystem.

A Glimpse at B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend History

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao has established a consistent dividend payment track record since 2021, with dividends being distributed on a quarterly basis. This regularity provides investors with a reliable source of income and reflects the company's commitment to shareholder returns.

Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend Yield and Growth

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.82% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.88%. This forward-looking yield indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year.

Over the past three years, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's annual dividend growth rate was -11.50%, but this trend reverses when extended to a five-year horizon, showing an increase of 5.80% per year. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate has been an impressive 15.80%. Considering B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for the stock as of today is approximately 3.74%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividends can be gauged by its payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.81. This ratio suggests that a considerable portion of earnings is being distributed as dividends, which could raise questions about the sustainability of such payouts in the long term.

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's profitability rank, which is a stellar 9 out of 10, indicates strong earnings potential when compared to its peers. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade further reinforces its financial stability and profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's growth rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a robust growth trajectory. However, its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, which increased by an average of 5.70% per year, underperforms approximately 50.52% of global competitors. Moreover, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate indicates a decline of 7.20% per year on average, underperforming about 70.72% of global competitors. Lastly, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.60% also underperforms approximately 45.95% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao has demonstrated a commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends, the current payout ratio and mixed performance in growth metrics warrant a cautious approach. Investors should consider the company's strong profitability rank and historical dividend growth, but also be mindful of the potential challenges in sustaining such growth. As the financial landscape evolves, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's adaptability and strategic initiatives will be key in maintaining its dividend attractiveness. Will B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao continue to provide a stable dividend income stream to its investors? Only time will tell.

