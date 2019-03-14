Full Year 2018 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Apologies, I think some of you had a bit of challenging time getting in the building. But hopefully, everybody's here so we can start. And welcome to Marshalls' 2018 results.



I'll begin today's presentation. We've given you the highlights of the numbers, which hopefully you've all seen. Jack will then cover the financial details. I'll come back on and talk about the markets. And as usual, at the end, there's an opportunity to ask any questions you'd like to have.



2018 was -- it was a challenging year. I mean, it was easy to forget. But this time last year, we were in the middle of the -- what was called the Beast from the East, and we have a massive effect in terms of our business. Obviously, in hard landscaping, if the weather is really poor, it obviously stops not only the introduction effectively of the product into the marketplace, but it also stopped our facilities. I mean, we couldn't operate in a number of those factories. So the results from our point of view, we think, are very