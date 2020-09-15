Half Year 2020 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Marshalls' Half Year Results for 2020. Certainly, 2020 has been a challenging year, I think, for all businesses in the U.K. Firstly, I think it's right that I would like to thank our employees for through their efforts and support and actions during, obviously, the pandemic and how we've responded since the pandemic.



It was unprecedented times. We saw a reduction in our volumes down to 15%. And the vast majority of our workflows, obviously, were also furloughed during that period. But we've survived. We've survived due to our workforce. And obviously, we've seen those volumes come back. We've had a very strong August and September as we see the volumes coming through, which we see as really good.



And as you'll hear today in our announcement that we put out earlier, we also believe we're in a position where we're going to make the payment back of the furlough money. So today, what I want to do is to cover, obviously, the highlights, the actions we've obviously taken. Jack will cover the financial