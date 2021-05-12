Marshalls PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Vanda Murray -



Hello, and welcome, everyone. I am Vanda Murray, Chair of the Marshalls' Board, and I'll be chairing our Annual General Meeting today. According to the attendance report, we have a quorum present, and I have pleasure in declaring the meeting open. We've taken steps to make this meeting as accessible as possible to as many shareholders as we can. While respecting the government's guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings. And I'm pleased to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating online through our virtual meeting platform.



Our Board members are participating in this meeting online, and I can confirm that the Chief Executive, Martyn Coffey is present, as are my fellow nonexecutive directors; Janet Ashdown, Graham Prothero, Angela Bromfield and Tim Pile. Hopefully, the ability to see the Board, albeit virtually is a welcome addition this year. Ahead of the formal business, I would like to remind you that Janet Ashdown will retire from the Board at the end of the meeting. And I would like to reiterate my thanks to Janet for her enormous