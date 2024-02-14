Feb 14, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Thank you, everybody, for joining us on the second day here of this track with the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference of 2024. Got David Snow, the SVP and the Global Head of Dupixent franchise and Ryan Crowe, the SVP of IR joining us here giving us a presentation, which I'm really looking forward to. Regeneron has been always a constant supporter of ours at our healthcare conferences. Really appreciate having them back.



David will give us an update on DUPIXENT. And then from there, we can jump into our fireside chat or just an overall update on the franchise, and we can jump into the fireside chat after that. So please take it away.



Ryan Crowe - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Hartaj and always great to be a part of the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, and Happy Valentine's Day to everybody out there.



Just do a quick forward-looking statement, and then I'll hand it over to David for some opening remarks before we get to Hartaj's