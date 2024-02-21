Feb 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So thanks, everyone, for being here. It's my pleasure to have up next Rockwell Automation. Blake Moret, Chairman and Chief Executive. Blake, has a couple of slides to go through first and then we'll do Q&A. So thank you, Blake.



Blake D. Moret - Rockwell Automation, Inc. - President, Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Julian. Well, thanks, Julian. Rockwell has been on a transformation journey since 2016 because we needed to move faster to meet market needs for information software, and high-value recurring services across the most attractive industry verticals. Acquisitions such as Plex, Fiix, ASEM and Kalypso have boosted our total annual growth to 9% between 2016 and 2023. However, our margins have been flattish during this period.



To be sure, the shocks of pandemic and semiconductor shortages introduced inefficiencies and our margins have averaged a respectable 21% during this time, but it's clear we have a big opportunity to deliver consistent margin expansion.



Also,