Jan 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jan 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Emilia Peltola
Suominen Oyj - IR
* Petri Helsky
Suominen Oyj - President, CEO
* Toni Tamminen
Suominen Oyj - CFO
=====================
Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - IR
So good afternoon, and welcome to this Suominen's Q4 and full year 2019 results publication event. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen will present the result. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. So please Petri and Toni, floor is yours.
Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - President, CEO
Thank you. And welcome, also, on my behalf. The agenda for today, have a look at the past year in brief. Financial review for fourth quarter and the full year. We published the new Suominen Oyj strategy couple of weeks ago. So a few words about that. We also published the new
Q4 2019 Suominen Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jan 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...