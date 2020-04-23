Q1 2020 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Corporation - Head, Communications & IR



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q1 2020 result publication audiocast and teleconference. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky, and CFO, Toni Tamminen, will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. So Petri, please.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Corporation - President & CEO



So hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this virtual Q1 result event. Now let us try to move to the next slide. I hope you all can see the presentation well. The agenda today is Q1 in brief, the corona update, financial review, progress in our strategy implementation, the outlook for 2020, and then questions and answers.



Alright. The first quarter in brief. Suominen operating profit nearly doubled to EUR5.7 million. Last year Q1 was EUR3 million. Our net sales remained at the same level as in the comparison period and reached EUR110 million. Our cash flow from operations