Suominen Oyj Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Communications & IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to Suominen's Capital Markets Day. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations, and I will host this event today.
Today, we start with the presentation by our President and CEO, Petri Helsky, followed by business area update. Then we will have a short break. And after the break, we will continue with innovations and financials.
(Instructions) Today, Petri Helsky, Toni Tamminen, and Markku Koivisto will give their presentations from here, Helsinki and Lynda Kelly will join us via video from US. Also, Mimoun SaÃ¯m and Klaus Korhonen are present at this event and they can ask your questions if needed.
But that's all about practicalities. So Petri, please, the floor is yours.
Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Emilia. Thanks and welcome also on my behalf to this Suominen Capital Markets Day event. Let's start by very briefly going through what Suominen is all about.
