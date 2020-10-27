Q3 2020 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Corporation - IR



(Audio in progress) And welcome Suominen's third quarter results [presentation]. My name is Emilia Peltola , (Inaudible- technical difficulty) CEO, Petri Helsky; CFO, Toni Tamminen, [who will present the result and after presentation, you can ask questions]



Petri Helsky - Suominen Corporation - President and CEO



So hello, everyone. Here's the agenda, and I propose we move on to the first actual slide. So, third quarter of this year was very good for us. We made again a record high quarterly operating profit EUR12.9 million. Last year Q3 for us was EUR 1.1 million. Our net sales increased by 12% and amounted then to EUR 115 million. Last year it was EUR 103 million, and also the cash flow from operations was strong, reaching EUR 20 million last year, and the figure was 17.4.



We have been discussing this COVID-19 pandemic impact, and as we all know, this pandemic continues, and for us, it has meant that the sales volumes have increased in all our markets. The demand has remained strong, and we expect the strong