Q2 2021 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Communications & IR



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q2 and half-year results publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen will present the results. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. Please.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - CEO & President



Very good. Thank you. So welcome also on my behalf to this Suominen H1 financial report event. Second quarter, our sales reached EUR113 million, and that compares to year before of EUR122 million. We had also a negative impact from currency exchange rates, which was EUR6.5 million in the second quarter.



The comparable EBITDA was EUR15.3 million and cash flow from operations was EUR1.2 million. We would then look at the entire first half of the year, our net sales were EUR229 million, which compares to EUR232 million the year before. The EBITDA, EUR33.8 million, and cash flow from operations, EUR17 million.



And, Toni,