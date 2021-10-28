Q3 2021 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Communications & IR



Good day, and welcome to Suominen Q3 interim report publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. So, Petri, please. Floor is yours.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Suominen's result briefing. Our Q3 was poor as we had expected. Net sales reached EUR98.7 million, which is, of course, clearly below the comparison period. And similarly, the EBITDA reached only EUR4.2 million comparing to EUR18 million in the comparison period.



And of course, even the cash flow then remained for reaching minus EUR8.9 million. And the reasons for the poor performance were really the inventory logjam that was hitting the entire supply chain of nonwovens, especially in the US, but also to some degree in Europe.



And additionally,